Ambitious plans for Stratford’s Canal Quarter

AMBITIOUS proposals to regenerate the Canal Quarter of Stratford-upon-Avon could see 650 new homes built in the town centre by 2031.

In addition to the homes, 9,000sqm of B1 (business) Uses, a linear park and a multi-purpose community facility would also be incorporated along with a green corridor and recreational space.

Proposals to redevelop the 27 hectare site have been outlined in a Canal Quarter Urban Design Analysis study commissioned by Stratford District Council last November.

Last week it was discussed at a meeting of the district council’s Cabinet where councillors accepted the recommendation that the Canal Quarter Urban Design Analysis be received as part of the evidence base to inform the preparation of the Canal Quarter Regeneration Zone Supplementary Planning Document.

Which means that an industrial area of land adjacent to Birmingham Road on the eastern side and Masons Road/Timothy’s Bridge Road on the west – by Stratford Canal – could see new homes and new commercial interests in that area although it’s thought that a number of existing business occupiers may have to re-locate.

Cllr Chris Saint, leader of the council told the Herald: “It is a regeneration project and a key component of the core strategy and local plan. This is an upbeat modernisation of a key area which has been an industrial estate for 50 to 60 years. The issues are to refresh the area and this might involve relocating some businesses. DCS has already relocated itself to Banbury and it’s understood another business is interested in moving onto that site but there are still parameters involved so the matter remains confidential. The initial research and design document was approved at Cabinet on Monday but there is still plenty of scope to improve but the basic principles are there. I believe the public response will be positive to an area that needs an uplift and doesn’t interfere with the characteristics of Stratford.”

In addition to the 650 new homes proposed by 2031, a further 360 dwellings would be built after 2031 of which up to 25 per cent will be provided as a mix of affordable homes. Light industrial business and office space is also envisaged.