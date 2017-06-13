Taxi driver assaulted in Alcester

A TAXI driver was kneed in the stomach and punched in the back of the head by two men, who did not pay their taxi fare, in Alcester, on Monday 29th May.

Two men had a taxi from Leamington to Hopkins Precinct, in Kinwarton Road, and told the driver they needed to go to the cashpoint, at 2am.

It was reported to Warwickshire Police that instead they walked off without offering payment.

The taxi driver stopped them, but he was kneed in the stomach and punched in the back of the head by the two men.

Police enquiries are ongoing. The men are described as white, in their 20’s, wearing shirts and jeans.

Anyone with information should call Warwickshire Police quoting incident 0511 of 30th May.