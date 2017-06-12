Travellers ordered off Warwick Parkway

A GROUP of travellers that set up camp on the £7.50-a-day car park at Warwick Parkway on Friday have yet to be evicted.

Chiltern Railways, which runs the station, told the Herald earlier today, Monday, they would be moved on ‘as soon as possible.’

A spokeswoman for the train company said: “I can confirm that the travellers arrived at Warwick Parkway station car park late on Friday night and have been asked to leave.

“We are confident that the situation will be resolved as soon as possible.”

The Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Police Team have also confirmed its officers have been in contact with the group of travellers.

Warwick Parkway has 589 car park spaces and is open 24 hours a day.

The cost of parking is £7.50 a day, £5 off peak, or £28 a week, or £107 a month. Annual tickets cost £1120.

The most recent passenger usage show the station was used for 632,000 journeys between April 2015 and March 2016.