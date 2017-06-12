Warwickshire County Council Consultation on healthy lifestyles for the over 50s

A CONSULTATION opens today – Monday, 12th June – into how the local authority will support the needs of people aged 50 and over living in Warwickshire.

The consultation seeks views on a proposed specialist healthy lifestyle and physical activity countywide service for residents aged 50 and over, offering a 12 week personalised intervention to those who may have a medical condition/other condition that makes them at greater risk of a first fall.

Falling is not an inevitable part of ageing, however, it can strip someone of their independence and have a major impact on their own life and family. Our aims of this support are to prevent people from becoming physically and/or mentally unwell whilst supporting them to stay independent and have the best quality of life possible.

The consultation will run for six weeks from Monday 12 June until Friday 21 July. During this time people will have the opportunity to find out more about the council’s proposals, and share their views.

People can respond to the consultation by completing an online survey at warwickshire.gov.uk/ask

Warwickshire County Councillor Les Caborn, Portfolio Holder for Health said: “New guidance and a requirement to deliver effective targeted services within budget, have resulted in a rethink of the way we work and the support we provide to people living in Warwickshire.

“In consulting on healthy lifestyles for the over 50s, our priority is to ensure targeted support for those with the greatest need.

“The views of Warwickshire residents is central to the redesign of services which will ensure appropriate needs based support is available.

“The opinions of service users are essential to help us make the right decisions and I invite anyone with an interest in these services to take part in this consultation.”

Consultation feedback received by Friday 21st July will inform a report which will be presented to Cabinet for their decision in September.