Money raised for charity from wings and wheels event

THE annual Wings and Wheels get together at Bickmarsh Airfield near Bidford raised £2,200 for the Home Farm Trust.

Classic cars, motorcycles and aeroplanes took centre stage at the free event which is organised by Bidford Gliding and Flying Club.

Among the 200 vehicles was a 1924 Type 30 Bugatti, 1948 Bristol 400, 1930 Rolls Royce 20/25,1954 Austin Healey and a 1992 Subaru SVX.

A low cloud base of 500 feet prevented flying on the day but one lucky raffle ticket winner secured himself his first glider flight at the age of 83.