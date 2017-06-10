Driver sentenced over Rachael Martin’s death

A CAR transporter driver has pleaded guilty to causing the death of mother-of-two Rachael Martin in Stratford-upon-Avon, writes our court correspondent.

David Farr – a former soldier – had pleaded not guilty to causing 29-year-old Rachael’s death in Western Road in May last year by careless driving.

But at Warwick Crown Court Farr’s barrister asked for the charge to be put to him again, and he changed his plea to guilty.

The 51-year-old of High Lane, Stoke-on-Trent, escaped being jailed after the judge gave him an 18-week prison sentence suspended for two years, banned him from driving for 18 months and ordered him to pay £2,500 costs.

Rachael had been trying to prevent her daughter, Keira, from being hit by Farr’s eight-car transporter when she was dragged under the wheels.

Keira also suffered serious injuries.

The court heard Farr had made a delivery to one of the car dealerships on Western Road, and began making a three-point turn to leave.

There was said to have been only a short pause before Farr moved forward, reaching approximately 10mph before it became obvious to him that something had happened.

The prosecution said this defendant should have waited for a longer period between reversing and then moving forward.

Joseph Hart, defending, said: “Nothing I say is intended to detract from the tragedy that occurred. I seek only to try to put the culpability of Mr Farr into context.”

He said Farr had made ‘all the appropriate observations’ while reversing, and suggested that it was while he was reversing that ‘Miss Martin got close to the lorry without being seen.’

“Had Mr Farr paused for two seconds longer, it might have given him the opportunity to see Miss Martin or her child,” Mr Hart added.

Judge Andrew Lockhart QC said: “Mr Farr has shown considerable remorse. This man has been, for 11 months, suicidal and suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

“He has a distinguished service record. He has not suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder from seeing death while serving his country – but he has from this.”

More from Warwick Crown Court and Rachael’s parents in Thursday’s Herald.