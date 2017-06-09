Opening credits roll at new Everyman cinema

STRATFORD-UPON-AVON’S new Everyman Cinema has opened today, Friday.

The four-screen cinema in Bell Court has been fitted out at a cost of £3.5million and employs 30 full and part-time local people.

It hopes to attract around 125,000 customers every year.

Manager Marc Pantling told the Herald: “We are going to recreate the whole cinema experience.

“We want people to immerse themselves in the whole thing. They can come in, order some food and drink, sit down and forget the world outside.

“We have a lot of autonomy here at this venue, so we will be showing foreign films, alongside the blockbusters and we might try late-night showings as well.

“We are all set for the official opening tomorrow and looking forward to it.”

Pick up a copy of this week’s Herald for your chance to win a private screening, with food and drink, for you and 20 friends. The competition’s closing date is noon on Wednesday, 14th June.