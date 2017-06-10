New lease of life for Home Guard Club

WORK has started on a housing development on the site of the Home Guard Club in Tiddington.

The development will comprise of 32 homes, with the club itself being relocated from its current Main Street site to a brand new £1.5million purpose-built complex, funded by Hayfield Homes.

There will also be sports facilities as well as upgraded changing rooms, café kiosk, bar and function rooms, and a scout hut and brownie hut on the 12-acre site.

The grounds will also be redeveloped to provide improved football playing fields, a rugby training ground, and cycle track.

Norman Mallins, chairman of the Home Guard Club said: “We are delighted to be working with Hayfield Homes on this exciting new development for the village.

“The Home Guard Club has been a valuable community organisation for decades and we have needed new premises for many years.”

Andy Wilkins, of Lone Star Land, who oversaw the planning process and brought Hayfield Homes into the role as lead developer, added: “The development of this site is extremely important for the village and I am delighted that Hayfield Homes and the Home Guard Club are working together to bring much needed homes and community facilities to Tiddington.”

Two roads on the new development could also be named after Sid Courtney and Joe Mellor, both of whom worked at the Home Guard Club for many years. Stratford Town Council was due to discuss the roads names at a meeting this week.