VIDEOS/PHOTOS: Stratford re-elects Nadhim Zahawi

NADHIM Zahawi has been re-elected as MP for Stratford-upon-Avon securing 33,657 votes in Thursday’s General Election.It turned out to be a comfortable victory for Mr Zahawi who has been Stratford’s MP since 2010. His closest rival was Labour’s Jeff Kenner who won 11,699 votes which saw Labour finish second place in Stratford for the first time since 1974.

His closest rival was Labour’s Jeff Kenner who won 11,699 votes which saw Labour finish second place in Stratford for the first time since 1974.

A spirited election campaign fought by Lib Dem Elizabeth Adams resulted in her winning 6,357 but nationally the party performed poorly in what was a disappointing General Election.

Dominic Giles (Green Party) achieved 1,345 votes while independent candidates Jandy Spurway and Tom Darwood finished with 255 and 219 votes respectively.

In what is believed to have been one of the fastest election counts in Stratford ever, the High Sheriff of Warwickshire, Mark Davies took to the stage at Stratford Leisure Centre just before 2am to declare Mr Zahawi the winner. There were 152 spoilt ballots.

In thanking those who voted for him and supported his campaign, Nadhim Zahawi said he was committed to helping people from all walks of life – the disadvantaged, the homeless, those facing inequality in mental health issues, and those who sought reassurance from the Conservative Government over Brexit.

Jeff Kenner said during his speech that he was proud to have achieved Labour’s best result in Stratford since the 1970s but blamed Conservative policies for dividing the country particularly over Europe and he added that his party remained fully committed to the rights of all people.

Stratford’s election turnout was 74 per cent, that’s two per cent more than 2015. On Thursday, 72,572 people voted locally, in 2015 that figure was 53,707.

The shock result of the night locally saw Labour take the Warwick and Leamington seat from the Conservatives.

Matt Western, who served as a Warwickshire county councillor, won it from Chris White who had a 6,606 majority in 2015.

Elsewhere, Conservative candidate Jeremy Wright held the Kenilworth and Southam seat with 31,207 votes. Other votes cast: Bally Singh (Labour) – 13,121; Richard Dickson (Lib Dem) – 4,921; Rob Ballantyne (Green Party) – 1,133; Harry Cottam (UKIP) – 929.

Photos/video: Mark Williamson.