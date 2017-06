By Simon Woodings

CONSERVATIVE candidate Nadhim Zahawi has been re-elected as Stratford-upon-Avon MP.

VOTE RESULTS:

Nadhim Zahawi (Cons) – 33,657

Jeff Kenner (Lab) – 11,699

Elizabeth Adams (Lib Dem) – 6,357

Dominic Giles (Green Party) – 1,345

Jandy Spurway (Independent) – 255

Tom Darwood (Independent) – 219.

Conservatives hold Stratford.

152 spoilt ballots.