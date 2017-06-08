COMPETITION Win VIP cinema screening and food for yourself and 20 friends!

THE Stratford-upon-Avon Herald has teamed up with the four-screen Everyman cinema this week to offer our readers the chance to win a private screening for yourself and a group of 20 of your friends!

The lucky winner will get to choose their film from the cinema’s current releases, while they and their guests are treated to pizza from the wood-fired ovens, and drinks from the extensive range of beers and wines on offer in the new bar — all enjoyed in screen three where they will be welcomed and asked to take their seats in Everyman’s signature sofas.

Everyman Stratford is available for hire, so whether a private screening, children’s party or business presentation, the cinema’s private hire and venue teams will work with customers to create the perfect event.

Their state-of-the-art venues offer luxurious sofa seating, great bars and in-chair waiter service and the very best technical facilities.

To find out more, e-mail hire@everymancinema.com or call 0203 145 0502

To be in with a chance of winning this fantastic prize, pick up a copy of this week’s Herald, dated Thursday, 8th June, and turn to page 10. The closing date is midday on Wednesday, 14th June.