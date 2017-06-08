Burst main leaves Shottery without water

By -
1
2038
HOUSEHOLDERS in an area of Shottery are without water again this morning, Thursday, after a burst was discovered.
Severn Trent Water said it was discovered yesterday, Wednesday, at the junction of Alcester Road and Church Lane which caused water supplies to be off or at low pressure for some of our customers.

Supplies restored at 1.40am, but  further work was required so supplies had to shut off the water to complete the repair.
Church Lane remains closed.
A spokesman said: “Our teams are on site now and will work tirelessly to get this pipe fixed and everything back to normal as quickly as possible.
The area that Severn Trent says is affected by the burst water main in Shottery.

“We know how difficult it is to have no water, especially at this time of day when you’re trying to get ready for work and school, and we would like to apologise for the inconvenience this maybe causing.

“We’d like to reassure our customers that we’re doing everything we can to get the water supplies back on as soon as we can.

“As the burst pipe is in the middle of the road, unfortunately we do need to close the junction to allow our teams to work safely and to keep road users safely away from the work area.

“Again we’d like to apologise for any disruption this may cause.”

  • wicked messenger

    And “our teams” who are working so tirelessly, could they not have placed diversion signs on Alcester Road, so that traffic approaching to turn right doesn’t discover the closure only when it’s too late?