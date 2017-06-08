You full list of General Election candidates

HERE is a full list if candidates in each of the constituences that fall into the Herald’s circulation area:

Stratford-on-Avon Nadhim Zahawi (Conservative), Jeff Kenner (Labour), Elizabeth Adams (Lib Dem), Dominic Giles (Green Party), Tom Darwood (Independent) and Jandy Spurway (Independent).

Kenilworth and Southam Jeremy Wright (Conservative), Bally Singh (Labour), Harry Cottam (UKIP), Richard Dickson (Lib Dem), and Rob Ballantyne (Green Party).

Warwick and Leamington Chris White (Conservative), Matt Western (Labour), Bob Dhillon (UKIP), Nick Solman (Lib Dem), and Jonathan Chilvers (Green Party).

Mid Worcestershire Nigel Huddleston (Conservative), David Greenwood (UKIP), Fred Grindrod (Labour), Margaret Rowley (Lib Dem), and Fay Whitfield (Green Party).

Redditch Rachel MacLean (Conservative), Rebecca Blake (Labour), Susan Juned (Lib Dem), Paul Swansborough (UKIP), Kevin White (Green Party), Sally Woodhall (Independent), and Neal Stote (National Health Action Party).

Cotswold Geoffrey Clifton-Brown (Conservative), Andrew Gant (Lib Dem), Chris Harlow (UKIP), Mark Huband (Labour), Sabrina Poole (Green Party), and Sandy Steel (Independent).

Polls will be open from 7am until 10pm.