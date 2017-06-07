Campaign aiming to bridge the gap

LUCY’S Mill Bridge in Stratford-upon-Avon needs a significant upgrade if it is to become fully accessible to everyone.

Upgrade campaigners say the present version of the bridge – which was built in Victorian times – is not very accessible to people using prams and bikes and, for those using a wheelchair or mobility vehicle, it’s impossible to access so they are unable to use the bridge as freely as other members of the community.

Proposals to upgrade the bridge have been discussed previously but thus far no action has been taken which is why charity volunteer group The Friends of Lucy’s Mill Bridge (FOLMB) are calling on the public for help in getting the necessary changes made so that Stratford has a key bridge in an acknowledged green space by the river which everyone can use.

David Morgan, FOLMB spokesperson, said: “Around 20 years after disability legislation was introduced people still find it very difficult to use the bridge primarily because it has a series of steps at either end which have to first be negotiated.

“We are asking the public to help us give vital feedback to those public bodies which could change all that by giving us their support.”

Friends of Lucy’s Mill Bridge was started in 2013 to bring together people who would like to see the existing bridge upgraded with a wider platform and ramps on either side to make access possible for prams, wheelchairs and elderly people unable to manage steps, and cyclists touring the local areas.

Mr Morgan says a series of important yet fun initiatives are planned over the next six months – involving the public – which he and his fellow supporters hope will provide enough evidence to suggest an upgrade is long overdue.

“We want people to join in with us and play their part. We will be using social media to help do this and one of the things we’ve got lined up is a challenge called 1,000 paws!

“Basically, we’re inviting anyone who walks their dog over the bridge to take a picture of their pet and send it to us or post on Facebook; it’s a nice way of showing support and underlines how important the crossing is, with the hashtag #noteveryonecanusethisbridge. We’ve also made a video using local people describing why an upgrade is important and this is now available to view on our website.

“I’ve done some research and 15 foot bridges have been renovated or built across the country over the last two years. We are going to find out as much as we can about the costs of other projects – which from what we know so far have been between £50,000 and £2million – and let people know what was involved, materials, timescale etc. That’s not to say what Lucy’s Mill Bridge will cost. There are lots of options.”

“With public support we can lobby the local authorities responsible for the upkeep of the footbridge and if a replacement bridge is feasible, we could work alongside the local authorities to raise the necessary funds to construct the replacement bridge. The Friends of Lucy’s Mill are looking at all the options,” David added.

For more information about FOLMB and to support its campaign visit: www.lucysmillbridge.co.uk