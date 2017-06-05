Stratford District Council reaffirms its commitment to Wellesbourne Airfield

STRATFORD-on-Avon District Council’s Cabinet has today, Monday 5th June confirmed the district council’s commitment to safeguarding the future of Wellesbourne Airfield.

Following The Cabinet’s decision in December last year to remove the permitted development rights to demolish buildings at Wellesbourne Airfield, this decision on an Article 4 Direction was put out for consultation in order to reaffirm the decision.

The consultation on the Direction closed at the end of January where a number of representations were received which The Cabinet has now considered. Cabinet decided that there was a strong case to continue the Article 4 Direction.

Cllr Chris Saint, Leader of Stratford-on-Avon District Council says: “The airfield is an important employment and recreation site within the district. The council’s adopted Core Strategy is very much in support of this and the unanimous decision today by The Cabinet greatly endorses this. The district council took this original course of action to safeguard the future of this important asset given the eviction notices that had been served on current tenants of the site and the application submitted to the Council’s Building Control service to demolish a number of buildings on the site.”

