Post office on the move

Alcester post office is on the move.

ALCESTER Post Office looks set to move 40 metres from its current site at 36 High Street to a new location at 30 High Street.

The move, which is subject to a six week public consultation, will see the creation a modern branch with opening hours extended by 17 hours to 63 hours per week.

Bill payment, banking, benefits, travel money, banking services for personal customers and small businesses, postage, home shopping returns and local collect services will be available.

The consultation will close on 4th July, and submissions can be posted to Freepost Your Comments to Post Office Ltd, via e-mail to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by phone on 03457 22 33 44, or textphone 03457 22 33 55.

Customers can also share their views online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 153246.

The Royal Mail has also announced that the Stratford Delivery Office will be open on Sundays.

Bosses said that the decision had been made to make it easier for online shoppers who are not at home during the day to get their parcels over the weekend.

The office on Maybrook Road is one of 1,200 across the country that will be open from 11am to 3pm.

Liz Law, Royal Mail’s operations director, said: “We are continuing to be more responsive to our customers and are providing even more options for people to receive items they have ordered online.

“Our extended opening hours initiative and additional Sunday openings is just one of the ways we are transforming our business to be more customer focused.”

