Police target foreign drivers

FIFTEEN vehicles were seized and three people were arrested during a week-long operation targeting foreign national offenders involved in modern day slavery, theft, drugs and other criminal activity.
Operation Trivium ran from 15th to 19th May at various locations across the county, and involved Warwickshire Police, HM Revenue and Customs, Trading Standards, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency and County Council Animal Welfare Unit.
Those arrested including two lorry drivers for committing driver’s hours and road levy offences at the M6 Corley Services, and in Rugby a 23-year-old man from Albania on suspicion of illegal entry into the UK.
Roadside checks were also carried out along the A46 between Evesham and Alcester, which resulted in seven vehicles being seized for driving with no insurance, two of which were foreign nationals from Romania.
Four officers riding motorbikes with ANPR capability patrolled areas in Stratford-upon-Avon and were able to check 400 vehicles, 8 of these were seized for no insurance along with two arrests.
Sergeant Jem Mountford of Warwickshire Police, said, “I am extremely happy with the successful results we have been able to achieve over the week long operation.
“The operations were set up to catch offenders who are using our roads and borders to commit offences, by working in partnership with other agencies, we have been able to detect a number of offences and prevent further criminal activity. The message is clear; you will be caught and brought to justice.
“I would like to give a special thank you to all officers that worked tirelessly on these operations as without them we would have not been able to achieve this.
“Although the operation was only a week long, work will still continue to catch offenders who are breaking the law and using our roads to engage in illegal activity such as modern day slavery. If you have any concerns or would like to report anything suspicious, please contact police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”