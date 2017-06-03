Police target foreign drivers

FIFTEEN vehicles were seized and three people were arrested during a week-long operation targeting foreign national offenders involved in modern day slavery, theft, drugs and other criminal activity.

Operation Trivium ran from 15th to 19th May at various locations across the county, and involved Warwickshire Police, HM Revenue and Customs, Trading Standards, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency and County Council Animal Welfare Unit.

Those arrested including two lorry drivers for committing driver’s hours and road levy offences at the M6 Corley Services, and in Rugby a 23-year-old man from Albania on suspicion of illegal entry into the UK.

Roadside checks were also carried out along the A46 between Evesham and Alcester, which resulted in seven vehicles being seized for driving with no insurance, two of which were foreign nationals from Romania.

Four officers riding motorbikes with ANPR capability patrolled areas in Stratford-upon-Avon and were able to check 400 vehicles, 8 of these were seized for no insurance along with two arrests.