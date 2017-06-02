Residents to put brakes on speeding drivers

A RING of steel has been thrown around three villages as residents make their own moves to put the brakes of speeding drivers.

Community Speedwatch schemes in Ettington, Pillerton Priors and Alderminster have joined together to buy their own laser gun.

They say most drivers travelling south from Stratford are likely to pass through either one of their villages, and each has recorded speeds of almost double the legal limits in their areas.

And having their own gun means they will mount more regular patrols to make the Banbury and Shipston roads much safer.

The groups, all backed by their parish councils, keep the dates and times of patrols to themselves.

Geoff Wells, of Ettington Community Speedwatch, said: “We agreed that combining our resources would make us so much more effective, because at all times there will be one of the villages on alert and in possession of the laser gun.”

The Community Speedwatch scheme is run by Warwickshire Police through the Safer Roads Partnership, which says there are currently 21 groups operating across the county.

Others in south Warwickshire are in Alcester, Binton, Brailes, Lighthorne, Long Compton, Luddington, Wolverton, Shrewley Common, Salford Priors and Tysoe. Each group needs at least three people per patrol to record speeds, and anyone driving above the legal limit gets a warning letter from the police.

A spokeswoman for the Safer Roads Partnership said: “Excessive or inappropriate speed affects the quality of life for many communities across Warwickshire.

“Local Community Speedwatch schemes are established where communities raise speeding as a concern through their local safer neighbourhood team (SNT), parish council or community forum, and they enable local people to take an active role in road safety, provide reassurance and make their community safer.”

Anyone interested in joining the Ettington, Pillerton Priors or Alderminster scheme should call Geoff on 01789 740361. For more about Speedwatch in general contact your local police Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101.