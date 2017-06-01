New direct bus service between Park & Ride and town centre launched

A new direct bus service from Stratford Park & Ride to the town centre is set to be launched next week.

The service will pick up and drop off at Wood Street Natwest Bank and at Windsor Street near the Shakespeare Birthplace from Monday.

The service will also become a stand-alone service to and from Stratford-upon-Avon town centre, and will no longer travel to locations to the south of the town.

Warwickshire County Council believe the new, more streamlined route means delays are less likely.

Explaining the decision, a spokesperson from Warwickshire County Council, said: “Our contract for the Park and Ride bus service came up for renewal this year, making it an ideal time to reassess the service and see what we could do to streamline and improve it in line with what our customers have told us they want. We are both increasing capacity on Saturdays through the use of double deckers and also improving efficiency by making the Park and Ride a standalone service, with dedicated route branding to clearly identify vehicles.

“Park and Ride buses run every 15 minutes throughout the day and are a fast and inexpensive option for people who work in or visit the town. We are confident that the changes made will improve the service we offer.”

Another new feature of the service will be double decker buses which will run on all Saturdays and Banks Holidays. These will increase capacity and reduce waiting at the busiest times.

The service will run every 15 minutes from 07.30 – 18.45. The last bus will leave Stratford-upon-Avon at 19.00. Passengers wishing to visit Stratford town centre in the evening after 19.00 will be able to take advantage of the convenient parking at Stratford Parkway.

The last train from Stratford Town Station to Stratford Parkway is 23.30 Monday to Saturday, and 19.29 on Sundays. With a journey time of just five minutes and competitive fares, this is an attractive option for people visiting the town’s theatre and restaurants in the evening.

You can find out more about the Stratford Park & Ride here:

http://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/stratfordparkandride