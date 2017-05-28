Lidl plan to open new store on Birmingham Road

Supermarket giant Lidl are planning to open a new store in Stratford just a stone’s throw from competitors Tesco and Aldi.

This week a planning application to reconfigure two large units on the Maybrook Industrial Estate on Birmingham Road was submitted by the building’s owners to the District Council.

This work would enlarge one of the units, which was previously occupied electrical retailer Currys, with the document revealing that Lidl would then move in, should planning permission be granted.

The application says 40 new jobs would be created by the company and the appearance of the revamped units will take inspiration from the Maybird Retail Park opposite.

The applicant argues that the premises are in need of refurbishment to bring them up to the standard required by today’s retailers.

Under the plan the size of the current Carpetright store would be reduced tin order extend the next door unit occupied by Lidl.

A large extension would also be built at the rear of the Lidl unit, within the current service yard, to create yet more space for the supermarket.

The car park will be reconfigured, increasing the number of spaces from 146 to 155.

The application concludes: “The proposed reconfiguration, extension and façade remodelling will bring a new lease of life to this dated retail park. A long vacant unit will become active once more, providing new complimentary facilities to the local area.”

A decision on whether to approve the application is expected in August.