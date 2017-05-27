Uncertainty over the future of Stratford Tourism Information Centre

UNCERTAINTY surrounds the future Stratford-upon-Avon’s Tourist Information Centre as the district council confirmed it is reviewing its tourist information provision in the town.

No decision has been made on the centre’s future, but the council, which owns the building, has refused to rule out the closure or relocation of the current facility.

A spokesperson for Stratford District Council said: “The District Council is currently reviewing tourist information provision as part of its Destination Management programme delivered by Shakespeare’s England.

“The District Council is looking at a number of options to take the provision of tourist information services forward encompassing the traditional delivery model and looking at future provisions using new technologies such as digital kiosks. Discussions are currently on going with stakeholders and partners.”

There is mounting speculation that a tourist information service may be offered at an alternative venue in the town with a move to Bell Court rumoured.

The spokesperson added: “The district council does have a unit reserved in the new development and this is one of the options currently being discussed.”