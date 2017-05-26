Police step up armed patrols

MORE armed police are on the streets of Warwickshire, a senior county police officer has said.

Martin Evans, assistant chief constable of Warwickshire Police, said the force was also reviewing public events that are due to take place in the wake of the Manchester terror attack on Monday.

In a statement this afternoon, Thursday, Mr Evans said: “As a result of the national activation of Operation Temperer, and as other forces, we have now also been provided with some additional armed officers to support our efforts to provide increased policing and security presence within Warwickshire.

“We are reviewing a number of forthcoming public events that are due to take place in the county and will be ensuring that we provide the right level of visible policing and community reassurance at these.

The role Warwickshire Police has within the communities we serve is vital at the best of times, but never more so than now.

“For the next few days our communities will see and feel an enhanced level of visible policing in key locations to help provide them with the additional reassurance they need.

“We are advising the public to remain vigilant, to be alert and not alarmed and to report any suspicious behaviour or activity on 0800 789 321 or in an emergency always call 999.