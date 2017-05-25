Review concludes council is well run but not ambitious enough

STRATFORD District Council is well-run, but needs to be more ambitious.

A so-called peer review, compiled by a team of officers and elected members from other councils elsewhere in the country, also acknowledges the council’s strong finances, high customer satisfaction and its clear understanding of its place.

However, it says the council could achieve much more by taking a more ambitious, longer term and more strategic approach.

The review team spent three days in March meeting staff, councillors, businesses and many other local organisations and public sector bodies, speaking to more than 90 people to understand the current position.

This process involved more than 35 meetings before the peer group spent in excess of 175 hours determining its findings, though the report stresses that the process was not an inspection.

Their report, which was published last week, details how the council’s strong financial position is enabling it to manage its financial pressures into the future, which its says puts the authority in a good position to transform the way it operates and ensure its reserves are not just spent but invested wisely.

The council currently has financial reserves of £8million and there is the option to borrow up to £10million.

This money means the council can secure the skills and resources to implement ‘shovel-ready’ projects, introduce ‘agile working’, its own strategic review programme or key housing development sites.

However, the report questioned whether the council’s strategic review was ambitious enough to deliver longer term financial sustainability, rather than short term financial savings.

It highlights the need for a more entrepreneurial approach to be considered and greater commercialisation.

The report talks about the possible development of a housing investment company by the council, to provide extra income and address the challenge of providing affordable housing in the district.

The new management structure and the more transparent style of working were complimented, and it noted that staff morale is high and there is a general willingness to embrace change at a pace.

It highlights the need to engage partners more consistently on issues at an earlier stage, and to understand issues from their point of view so both could work to achieve a common purpose.

To address the areas highlighted as in need of improvement the report makes a series of key recommendations.

These include the council developing a clear vision for the long-term future of the district and being able to put this across strongly so partners can understand the council’s priorities.

It outlines how elected councillors should be offered appropriate support and training to lead the future direction of the authority and the district.

It also recommends that the support provided to scrutinise the council’s work should be reviewed.

Other suggestions include the nomination of member champions at town and parish councils, to ensure their views are taken into account when decisions are made.

The report notes to council staff: “There are many positive things happening within the council and we would urge you to ensure you celebrate this success both internally and externally.

“This will impact positively on staff morale.”

Welcoming the report council leader, Cllr Chris Saint, said: “I am delighted that the peer team found so many positive attributes so much that is right in the council, particularly with the challenges we face along with other local authorities. It’s important to seek independent external challenges as this helps us to clarify what we are doing right, what we need to change and what we should focus our attention on.

“The peer review establishes a clear baseline for us to lead improvement across the council. We welcome the report and will work hard to deliver improvements that benefit the whole district. It was pleasing to hear support from stakeholders in wanting us to succeed and that staff feel valued and engaged.

“This is an excellent position from which we can move forward.”

The report was compiled through a peer challenge process, with a team of elected members and council officers, spending three days on-site speaking to more than 90 people including council staff, councillors and external partners and stakeholders.

Despite the positives, the report clearly shows that there are aspects in which the council could do better, said the council’s only Labour member.

Cllr Jason Fojtik (Clopton) said: “To me the criticism is the council’s lack of a long-term vision.

“Birmingham Road is a perfect example of this, they had years to plan and to put together their bid for funding from the CWLEP and it failed because of their lack of vision.

“Another example is the amount of time it took to put the core strategy into place, during which time inappropriate housing developments were allowed in the district.

“To me the council seems to be quite slow to change and look at new ideas. Effective leadership and a long-term vision are critical.”