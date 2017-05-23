RSC plan new pay and display car park in Stratford

Plans for a new pay and display car park in Stratford town centre have been submitted to the district council.

The plan involves installing a pay and display machine at the front of the RSC rehearsal rooms on Arden Street.

The RSC, which has submitted the application, says the car park would provide long-stay parking for up to 14 vehicles and provide a small amount of extra revenue to help fund its activities.

According to the application, the RSC’s Green Travel Plan discourages employees from travelling by private car meaning the organisation does not have much use for the existing parking area.

The spaces are currently used by people taking the opportunity of free parking in the town centre.

If the plan is approved the RSC expects to charge around £3 per day for parking at the site.

A decision on the application is expected to be made in July.