Now Twitter rant councillor quits Tory party

A FORMER councillor who is being investigated by police over offensive comments he made on Twitter and Facebook has resigned from the Conservative Party, the Herald can reveal.

The party, which had suspended Nick Harrington, confirmed on Monday that he had quit after also giving up his seat on Warwick District Council and Weston Under Wetherley Parish Council.

The 54-year-old, who had already quit as a magistrate, has also issued a statement in which he has apologised ‘unreservedly’.

A spokesman for the Kenilworth and Southam Conservative Association said: “His comments on Twitter were totally unacceptable and we are glad that he has resigned.”

Warwick District Council leader, Cllr Andrew Mobbs, said: “I believe his resignation [from the council] to be entirely appropriate.

“He is, however, still under investigation by the police who will no doubt update us as soon as they have made their report.

“I am very disappointed that his comment was made in the first place and by the reaction it generated towards the district council on social media.

“Nick Harrington was not an employee of Warwick District Council and so I would like to add that his attitude and comments are in no way supported by the district council, or are in any way a reflection on the progressive and dedicated staff that work for the council.”

Mr Harrington hit the headlines when, after Ireland snubbed the UK’s Eurovision entry, he tweeted: “Thanks Ireland. You can keep your f***ing gypsies! Hard border coming folks!”

In a Facebook post from last year which also emerged last week, Mr Harrington likened a black scarecrow to British athlete Christine Ohuruogu.

He said in a statement that his comments were ‘foolish’ and ‘ill-judged’, adding: “I am devastated that I have caused these events and apologise unreservedly to all constituents of my ward and to the wider public for the offence I have caused.”