Council offer free cancer screening

A PROSTATE cancer-screening event will take place at Stratford Leisure Centre.

It is being funded by Stratford District Council and will be run on Saturday, 27th May, in conjunction with The Graham Fulford Charitable Trust, based in Warwick.

Kineton councillor Chris Mills put forward the idea following his return to duties after his successful treatment for the illness.

The aim is to make the local community aware of the signs and symptoms and to offer free prostrate PSA screening blood tests.

Tests will be offered from 10am until 1pm to all local men from the age of 40 or those who are younger and have a family history. No appointment necessary.

Statistics show that one in eight men show positive signs of having prostate cancer, but if caught and treated early, the results of treatment are extremely good.

Cllr Mills said: “Prostate cancer is curable, but it can also be an invisible killer, so I would urge others to be tested at the screening event at Stratford Leisure Centre.

“Following my diagnosis and subsequent treatment I am thankful that the district council has agreed to help fund and support this screening event.”