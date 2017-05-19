Tramway lights are not broken insist council

Stratford’s controversial Tramway Bridge lights have not broken down according to Stratford District Council, after workmen were spotted doing work last week.

The tramway lights have been much derided since they were installed at a cost of £138,000 in 2010.

Despite the large cost the lights malfunctioned soon after and became unreliable, with the council unable to recover the costs due to the financial status of the original contractor.

Last year the council invested a further £90,000 to reinstate the lights to their original state with changing colours.

With so much public money being invested in the project, the lights have understandably remained under the microscope, with the sight of workmen on the bridge last week prompting speculation that the problems that have plagued the project had returned.

However the council have moved to quash the rumours explaining that the workmen were simply conducting routine maintenance.

A spokesperson for Stratford District Council said last week: “Our lighting contractor is doing a maintenance inspection and carrying out some upgrades at the same time to ensure continuity of performance, this work should be complete by tomorrow (Thursday).”

The council has confirmed that it will not incur costs for the last week’s maintenance work, though any costs for things such as unexpected failures, vandalism or damage will be met by the council, should they occur in the future.

The contractors are required to check the lights functionality and performance twice a year.