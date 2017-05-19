Live from the bandstand…

FREE music concerts at Stratford-upon-Avon’s bandstand will again be held throughout the summer.

And the first one takes place on Sunday, 28th May, with the Central England Concert Band playing between 2.30pm and 4.30pm.

The Birmingham-based band was formed around 1980 as the Black Watch Association Band, with the majority of its members coming from a military background.

Since then it has also been known as the United Services Concert Band and the Rover Group Concert Band, before taking its current name in 1999.

The Arrow Valley Brass Band, which is based in the Worcestershire village of Inkberrow, will play on Sunday, 4th June, and on Sunday, 11th June, there will be two performances.

First up, at 12noon, will be a lunchtime concert by Stratford-upon-Avon Concert Band, followed at 2.30pm by an afternoon concert by Shipston Town Band.

Concerts will be held every Sunday throughout May, June, July and August. The full 2017 programme is online at HERE