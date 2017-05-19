Friends clean up at litter pick

By -
2
242
Becky Reynolds, front, pictured outside McDonalds on the Birmingham Road in Stratford with some of her fellow 'Rubbish Friends'. Photo: Mark Williamson M10/5/17/0352

STRATFORD litter picking group Rubbish Friends took part in another clean sweep of the town recently.

The newly formed voluntary group were out in recently with over 20 volunteers who met at met at McDonald’s – one of the group’s sponsors – on Birmingham Road and then dispersed to pick litter for two hours.

The areas covered included the canal towpath, Arden Street, Western Road, Station Approach and the steep banks by the railway station and Morrisons.

Rubbish Friends collected 18 large sacks of recyclable material and a further nine black sacks of rubbish, together with a lot of larger paraphernalia.

Anyone who would like to become a member of Rubbish Friends can join the Facebook group: Rubbish Friends (Stratford upon Avon) or call Becky Reynolds on 07853 995580.

 

 

 

  • 1jamessmith1

    How many are **genuinely** chooseing to take part, how many are there because the Welfare Office told them to, or loose part or all of their welfare. If they are guests of the tax payer, they have to disclose that they do take part, where applicable.

    • milo

      Most of the people in the picture work at MacDonald’s and are volunteering.