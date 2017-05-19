Friends clean up at litter pick

STRATFORD litter picking group Rubbish Friends took part in another clean sweep of the town recently.

The newly formed voluntary group were out in recently with over 20 volunteers who met at met at McDonald’s – one of the group’s sponsors – on Birmingham Road and then dispersed to pick litter for two hours.

The areas covered included the canal towpath, Arden Street, Western Road, Station Approach and the steep banks by the railway station and Morrisons.

Rubbish Friends collected 18 large sacks of recyclable material and a further nine black sacks of rubbish, together with a lot of larger paraphernalia.

Anyone who would like to become a member of Rubbish Friends can join the Facebook group: Rubbish Friends (Stratford upon Avon) or call Becky Reynolds on 07853 995580.