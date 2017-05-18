Herald General Election hustings night hailed a big success

HEALTH, education and Brexit were the main focus of debate at the Herald’s General Election night held at Stratford ArtsHouse on Wednesday night. Candidates from all the major parties plus two independents answered questions from an audience which numbered about 270 during a two hour discussion which at times became heated.

It wasn’t the easiest of nights for Stratford’s Conservative MP Nadhim Zahawi who faced up to close public scrutiny about his role as an MP and his business interests. He defended his position by saying he was more than capable of doing both which drew some jeers of mockery from the assembled audience.

A warmer response greeted the succinct and honest approach of Green Party candidate Dominic Giles – a teacher by profession – who warned of the threats to local education posed by the Conservatives if they win the election on 8th June.

Cuts, changes and possible closures at the Horton Hospital, Banbury, and the Alexandra Hospital, Redditch and the impact those might have on services at Warwick, focused the health debate and Brexit led to a heated last ten minutes of the hustings night with some members shouting direct questions at Mr Zahawi about what “exactly” was the Government going to do about Britain leaving the European Union. “Where is the plan?” They repeatedly asked.

Members of the panel and the audience thanked the Herald for hosting the event.

Full hustings story with more photos in next week’s Herald.