Herald General Election hustings night hailed a big success

Will Hanrahan, centre, chaired the debate featuring all six Stratford-on-Avon candidates, from left, Jandy Spurway (Independent), Dominic Giles (Green), Nadhim Zahawi (Conservative), Jeff Kenner (Labour), Elizabeth Adams (Lib Dem) and Tom Darwood (Independent). Photo: Iain Duck

HEALTH, education and Brexit were the main focus of debate at the Herald’s General Election night held at Stratford ArtsHouse on Wednesday night. Candidates from all the major parties plus two independents answered questions from an audience which numbered about 270 during a two hour discussion which at times became heated.

It wasn’t the easiest of nights for Stratford’s Conservative MP Nadhim Zahawi who faced up to close public scrutiny about his role as an MP and his business interests. He defended his position by saying he was more than capable of doing both which drew some jeers of mockery from the assembled audience.

Labour’s candidate Jeff Kenner answers a question from the audience.                                        Photo: Iain Duck

A warmer response greeted the succinct and honest approach of Green Party candidate Dominic Giles – a teacher by profession – who warned of the threats to local education posed by the Conservatives if they win the election on 8th June.

About 300 people attended the Herald Hustings at Stratford ArtsHouse.                                     Photo: Iain Duck

Cuts, changes and possible closures at the Horton Hospital, Banbury, and the Alexandra Hospital, Redditch and the impact those might have on services at Warwick, focused the health debate and Brexit led to a heated last ten minutes of the hustings night with some members shouting direct questions at Mr Zahawi about what “exactly” was the Government going to do about Britain leaving the European Union. “Where is the plan?” They repeatedly asked.

Jandy Spurway is standing as and Independent candidate.                                                         Photo: Iain Duck

 

 

Members of the panel and the audience thanked the Herald for hosting the event.

Full hustings story with more photos in next week’s Herald.

 

    What’s the point Nimby Stratford would never vote anything but blue regardless on how much the Blues at SDC and our despot MP cock up….