Twitter storm councillor quits

A CONSERVATIVE district councillor who is being investigated by police over comments he made on Twitter has resigned from his political role.

Nick Harrington resigned from Warwick District Council earlier today, Wednesday, and it is believed he has also stepped down from his role as a councillor on Weston Under Wetherley Parish Council.

The 54-year-old quit as a magistrate on Monday. He had served on the Coventry and Warwickshire bench since late 2009 and had been a district councillor for two years.

Mr Harrington hit the headlines when a tweet that appeared to be making reference to the votes cast during Saturday’s Eurovision song contest and future Brexit negotiations was made from his Twitter account.

It read: “Thanks Ireland. You can keep your f***ing gypsies! Hard border coming folks!”

Ireland did not give any points to the UK’s entry by former X Factor contestant Lucie Jones.

Complaints led to the launched of an investigation by Warwickshire Police which confirmed to the Herald on Monday that previous tweets posted from the same account were also now being looked at.

The Conservative party locally and nationally have suspended Mr Harrington, pending their own investigation.

Warwick District Council leader, Cllr Andrew Mobbs, said: “I believe his resignation to be entirely appropriate. He is however, still under investigation by the police who will no doubt update us as soon as they have a made their report.