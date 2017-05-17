Police release CCTV images following appeal for witnesses after robbery in Wellesbourne

WARWICKSHIRE Police has today released four CCTV images of individuals and a vehicle they would like to identify in connection with a robbery in January this year.

Police continue their investigation into a report of a robbery at the Heart of England Co-op on Loxley Close, Wellesbourne on Monday 16th January.

A member of staff, a woman in her 60s was assaulted whilst the offenders entered the premises, but did not receive any serious injuries.

It is reported that two masked men entered the shop a 6am and demanded access to the safe. They eventually left the shop empty handed and drove off in a dark vehicle, believed to be a Vauxhall Corsa.

Co-op raid, Wellesbourne, January 2017 1 of 5

Detective Constable Hannah Goult, of Warwickshire Police said: “We are releasing this CCTV image in the hope that someone will recognise the individuals who we are keen to speak to about the incident. Other lines of enquiry have not been successful in identifying these persons, so we are hoping that the public can help us”

If anyone has information that could help police with their investigation they should contact 101 and quote incident 29 of 16th January 2017. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org