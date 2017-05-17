Gateway masterplan includes retail, hotel and visitor centre

A DOCUMENT detailing ambitious multi-million pound plans to regenerate a large neglected part of Stratford-upon-Avon town centre has been seen by the Herald.

The Stratford Gateway project aims to transform a large 2.85 acre swathe of land between Windsor Street and Arden Street, potentially into offices, retail units, hotel and residential space.

There has been much mystery surrounding the scheme since the development of the site was first mooted back in 2015, with scant details being revealed at the time.

However the Herald was given the chance to examine a confidential ‘conceptual masterplan’, explaining the developer’s vision for the site and what could be achieved.

The document, which has never been seen publicly before, was created by architects and presented to officials at Stratford District Council.

It describes the Gateway site as “one of the most exciting and significant regeneration proposals in Stratford, which is set to regenerate this area of the town centre.”

Though the document was drawn up two years ago, it gives a fascinating insight into how the area could be regenerated.

It presents a three-storey development including a hotel, a number of retail units and a central courtyard within which would sit a new visitor centre.

The mid floors would accommodate car parking while the top would provide further commercial space.

The plan explains that a new car park would be provided to Stratford District Council as part of any scheme, as would a coach drop-off facility for the Birthplace Trust if required.

Much of the land is owned by businessman Peter Warwick and is currently occupied by the Windsor Street multi-storey car park and businesses such as Lodders, Handelsbanken and the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust coach drop-off facility.

The developers, Gateway One Ltd, believe the project will provide a much needed link from Windsor Street to Arden Street, improve the vitality of Stratford town centre and connect it to the retail offering at the Maybird centre.

They also see the scheme providing a link to the emerging regeneration of the Canalside Quarter.

According to the document most of the businesses which would be affected by such a redevelopment are approaching the end of their leases.

Joe Baconnet, director of Stratforward, said: “This area is talked about within the neighbourhood plan and is deemed as an area that needs improvement, I don’t think anyone disagrees with that.

“The scheme I’ve seen is two years old and I suspect the market may have moved on from that time. Bell Court is rapidly nearing completion and I wonder whether that has changed things, I’m not sure if a scheme like this has the potential occupants it might have had two years ago.

“From my point of view I would like to see more employment retained then what was in that initial concept plan. I also think that it could shift the centre of gravity away from the town centre which could potentially create issues, potentially drawing people out of the centre. It does pose some risks.

“When you look at that entrance to the town centre from Birmingham Road it’s clear that it does need to be improved and people quite rightly want to see improvement at the Windsor Street Car Park.

“When you look at the ideas for the Gateway and the emerging Neighbourhood plan together, the scheme evidently has its merits, if the Gateway respects the town centre and the neighbourhood plan then it should in theory be positive for Stratford.

“One thing business doesn’t like is uncertainty so I would like to see how the plans have progressed since two years ago, but I know these things take time.”