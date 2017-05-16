Fly tipping menace on the rise

STRATFORD-on-Avon District Council has seen a recent rise in the number of fridges, freezers and fridge-freezers being fly tipped across the district.

Since 2013 when fridges, freezers and fridge-freezers containing pentane had to be treated as hazardous waste there has been a steady stream of these items being fly tipped.

Pentane is a blowing agent used to create the bubbles in insulating foam and is an alternative to CFCs. It can pose a problem during the treatment of old waste fridges and freezers which has resulted in a hazardous waste classification.

Scrap collectors can no longer dispose of this type of item so are either not taking them or where they do, they remove the compressors which have a value in contrast to the fridge which incurs a fee to treat, and then fly tip the carcass often outside domestic properties or in rural areas.

Cllr Mike Brain, Community and Technical Services Portfolio Holder, says “It is really important that everyone understands their responsibilities around disposing of unwanted goods to avoid fly tipping penalties. Fly tipping is a real eyesore and makes our district look a real mess.

“Since metal recycling centres stopped accepting fridges and freezers, we’ve noticed a sharp rise in how many are being left across the district. This is why we’re encouraging everyone to take unwanted items to Household Recycling Centres, or to use the District Council’s household bulky waste collection service. Alternatively if you use a registered waste carrier to take the items away, check that the collector is a registered waste carrier and obtain a receipt as otherwise you may be liable for any illegal disposal.”

The District Council offers a chargeable collection service for bulky items:

1 to 3 items for £38

4 to 6 items for £48

7 to 9 items for £59

10 to 12 items for £69

A full list of what the Council can take is available on the District Council’s website: www.stratford.gov.uk/community/bulky-waste.cfm

Alternatively items can be taken to any of the Warwickshire County Council Household Waste Recycling Centres – www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc

Fines for fly tipping can be up to £50,000 or 12 months in imprisonment