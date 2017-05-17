Stratford set to appoint new mayor

STRATFORD’S new mayor will be Cllr Victoria Alcock.

At 38 she is believed to be Stratford’s youngest mayor ever.

Elected to Stratford Town Council in 2010, Cllr Alcock considers being elected mayor a great honour.

“I am looking forward to it. I have a lot of excellent past mayors to live up to. I have a young family and contribute to public service so I hope that encourages the younger generation in town,” Cllr Alcock said.

The new mayor has chosen to support Mencap Heart of England, Welcombe Hills Sixth Form and Stratford Sea Cadets during her year in office.

Stratford’s current mayor Cllr Juliet Short will hand over to Cllr Alcock at Stratford Town Hall on this Thursday. Cllr John Bicknell will become the town’s deputy mayor.

Shipston named its new mayor this week with Cllr Dan Scobie taking over the role from Ronnie Murphy.

Ian Cooper has also been elected deputy mayor.

Cllr Scobie said: “It’s an enormous honour and I’m extremely proud to become the mayor of Shipston.

“I think every mayor brings something different to the position and I’m keen to promote various aspects of sport in Shipston. I’m chairman of the rugby club, but it’s not just rugby I want to promote, there’s also football, hockey and bowls, Shipston is a real centre for sport in Warwickshire.

“I think the issue that is top of the agenda in Shipston is the developments that are going on around the town, we need to work with developers to make sure we get the right outcomes for the people of Shipston.

The new mayor of Alcester is Cllr Yvette Morrison who took over from Chris Brannigan on 2nd May.

“I’m thrilled to pieces. My husband and I have lived here for 20 years but we thought we would only be here for five and that’s testament to the town. Working together with residents and businesses we can build a support network and safeguard the future of the town to make sure it continues to grow. I just love the town. We have fabulous schools, our very own green corridor and it’s a great place for children to grow up in,” Cllr Morrison said.