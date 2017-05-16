Portobello improvement work delayed

VITAL improvements to the dangerous Portobello Crossroads on the Fosse Way near Shipston-on-Stour will be delayed, it has been confirmed.

Work to install traffic lights at the notorious accident blackspot had been expected to start imminently.

But Warwickshire County Council has conceded that it probably won’t begin for several weeks.

A spokesperson said: “Following the initial site clearance works the forestry team in Warwickshire County Council identified further trees which needed to be cut back and removed before any works can begin.

“Once the required additional site clearance work is complete we will be looking to tender the works.

“This will hopefully happen in the next few weeks.”

Campaigners had called for a roundabout to be built at the junction but that was ruled out due to the high cost of construction and lack of available land.

The campaign was launched following the most recent death there of Julios Catachanas in 2014.