Four hundred join protest march to ‘save’ the NHS

FOUR hundred people were said to have turned out to a protest march on Sunday organised by the South Warwickshire Keep Our NHS Public (SWKONP) group.

The group described it as a ‘brilliant’ turnout.

And despite the march primarily being part of the campaign to stop the perceived privatisation of the NHS and cuts to spending, people angry at the financial problems in education were also there.

Anna Pollert, secretary of SWKONP, spoke at the rally.

She said: “We’re here to tell our local representatives and this government that we won’t stand for the destruction of our NHS and our education system by the savage cuts being imposed by the Tories.

“The decade 2010-2020 sees the largest ever sustained reduction in health spending as a percentage of GDP. The Government claims it has invested £10 billion. It hasn’t.

“The true figure is £4.5 billion and it’s not enough to meet growing health care needs. It’s privatising the NHS by stealth. And the cost of running the NHS as a market costs at least £4.5 billion a year.

“The Sustainability and Transformation Plans will cut £22 billion by 2020. So far it has cost £17.6 million in consultancy fees to draw up these STPs.

“Here in Coventry and Warwickshire, the STP will cut £267 million and has forked out £343,000 to PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) for a glossy and vacuous ‘plan’.

“And the STP leaders are they are still not admitting what they plan, or stating when and where ‘consultation’ will start. Indeed, we the public are being treated with contempt.

“We organised this march before the snap General Election was announced. Now we have a chance to vote: Vote for the NHS and for education.”