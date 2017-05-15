Stratford student calls for changes to busking code

A Stratford student is hoping to address issues with busking in the town by proposing a number of amendments to the buskers code in Stratford.

Last month the issue of busking was thrust into the limelight after two performers were involved in a fight on Waterside.

18-year-old Thomas Woollard, who attends Alcester Grammar School, is hoping his suggestions may help improve the current situation in the town.

Thomas, who has busked in Stratford in the past, is keen to see buskers remain on the town’s streets, but says Stratforward BID’s voluntary code for buskers could be changed to avoid future problems.

Thomas believes that the possibility of providing town hosts with sound metres to enforce the 30m amplification rule, where by amplified instruments should not be audible outside of a 30 metre distance, should be investigated.

He says greater effort should be put into enforcing the two-hour rule, where performers are required to move on after playing for two hours in a particular location.

Thomas also said that there are issues with a small minority of buskers in the town who repeat a just one or two songs, which can cause conflict with neighbouring businesses.

Thomas said: “There have been a few confrontations between buskers and between buskers and members of the public and I believe there are ways to improve the situation.

“I used to busk in Stratford with a clarinet and a small amplifier, but I see people using amps now that can go a lot louder. It is nice to have buskers in Stratford but it would be great if the situation worked better for everyone.

“I think providing the town hosts with sound metres is something that should be looked at, it’s not something that would cost the earth.”

Thomas said he is in the process of arranging a meeting with Stratforward to discuss his ideas.

Joe Baconnet, director of Stratforward BID said: “We’re having a look at some of the suggestions Tom has sent over, they’re interesting ideas. We are currently working to update the busker’s code and are liaising with the musicians union and the police about these proposed changes to see if they are feasible and enforceable.

“It’s important that we get it right when we update the code and we’re just finalising a few details, but hopefully it will be adopted very soon, maybe even in a couple of weeks’ time.”