UPDATED Councillor Twitter probe widens and he quits magistrate role

A CONSERVATIVE district councillor who is being investigated over comments he made on Twitter has resigned from another role — as a magistrate.

Police have also confirmed they are investigating other tweets made from Warwick district councillor Nick Harrington’s account.

The probe was sparked by a tweet that appeared to be making reference to the votes cast during Saturday’s Eurovision song contest and future Brexit negotiations.

It read: “Thanks Ireland. You can keep your f***ing gypsies! Hard border coming folks!”

Ireland did not give any points to the UK’s entry by former X Factor contestant Lucie Jones.

Complaints led to the launched of an investigation by Warwickshire Police which confirmed to the Herald on Monday that previous tweets posted from the same account were also now being looked at.

A spokeswoman added: “Officers are aware of other tweets posted on this account, which may have caused concern; these will be considered during the investigation.”

The 54-year-old’s account has since been deleted, and he has also been suspended by the Kenilworth and Southam Conservative Association, and by the party nationally, for six months, pending the party’s own investigation.

Cllr Harrington had served as a magistrate in Coventry and Warwickshire since 2009, but a spokesman for the Judicial Office confirmed to the Herald that he resigned on Monday morning.

He was elected as the district councillor for Stoneleigh and Cubbington in 2015, and his entry on the council’s register of members’ interests show he works for two software companies.

In a statement, Warwick District Council said: “Where a complaint has been made against the actions or behaviour of a councillor, the council has a procedure in place to investigate the complaint and ultimately sanction him or her if the complaint is upheld.

“However, the council has no power to suspend or dismiss the councillor from his elected role.

“The council has been advised that Cllr Harrington’s tweet is under investigation by Warwickshire Police as a potential hate crime. Consequently, the council will await the outcome of that investigation before it considers any further action.”

Cllr Harrington has yet to respond to the matter.