Local patients should be unaffected by cyber NHS attacks

PATIENTS at South Warwickshire Foundation Trust are reassuring patients that they can attend appointments as normal in the wake of the global cyber attacks.

In total 48 trusts in Britain were hit by Fridays’ ransomware attack which locked computer systems – disrupting hospital and GP appointments – and demanding payments of £230 to free them.

SWFT – which runs hospials in Warwick, Leamington, Stratford and Shipston – was not among the targeted trusts forced to cancel appointments and operations but was quick to take action to protect its systems.

A statement on SWFT’s website reads: “A number of NHS trusts have reported issues with their IT systems. We are taking precautions to safeguard our systems and ensure none of our services are impacted.

“Please attend all your appointments as planned. If any of our services are affected we will provide an update at the earliest opportunity.”

The government emergency Cobra committee met yesterday to discuss the attack.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said: “We’ve talked about how we can make sure the NHS remains robust, that patients are put first.”