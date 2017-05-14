Man led police on 15-mile high-speed chase

A YOUNG man who was reported to the police for driving around on a football pitch in Stratford led officers on a dangerous high-speed chase that ended in Solihull.

During the pursuit Aaron Pritchard went across junctions without slowing, over speed bumps at 50mph and the wrong way round a roundabout at a motorway junction, Warwick Crown Court was told.

Pritchard, 20, of Common Lane, Sheldon, Birmingham, had pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, failing to stop for the police, dangerous driving and having no insurance.

He was sentenced to six months in prison suspended for two years, ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid works and to take part in a Think First programme, made subject to a 10pm-8am curfew for three months and banned from driving for three years.

Prosecutor Stuart Clarkson said that on March 29 the police had reports of a car being driven in an anti-social manner around a football pitch in Stratford.

Officers who were looking for it saw the car at 8pm in Birmingham Road and indicated for it to stop.

When Pritchard failed to do so, three police vehicles tried to box him in, but he broke free and accelerated away through a red light and headed towards Henley-in-Arden and then Solihull.

During the pursuit he reached speeds of 80mph, went the wrong way round roundabouts at motorway junctions and through red lights, including one by a Tesco store in Stratford Road, Solihull.

Several other vehicles had to take avoiding action as he then sped along Monkspath Hall Road into Solihull town centre.

He then drove along the B4102, going over speed bumps in a 30mph zone at 50, and then increasing his speed to 70 when it became a 40mph limit.

Pritchard went across junctions without slowing, and drove at high speed along one road, described by the police as almost a one-lane road.

“Anything coming towards him would have had little chance of pulling to one side but, mercifully, nothing was,” said Mr Clarkson.

Eventually, after a pursuit which had covered about 15 miles, he turned into a dead-end road where he was boxed in for a second time and arrested.

When he was interviewed, he admitted driving dangerously, saying he had not wanted to be stopped because he was disqualified as a result of driving offences in March and April last year.

He added that it was his car, having bought it a few days earlier and hidden it round the corner from his home so his parents would not know he had it.

Andrew Wilkins, defending, conceded: “There’s very little to be said about the offences themselves. Mr Pritchard knows it is only a matter of good fortune that others were not injured.”

Judge Andrew Lockhart QC said: “What really concerns me is going the wrong way round a roundabout at a motorway junction.”

Mr Wilkins said that Pritchard, who works as a chef, ‘knows about the dangers of traffic,’ because in October last year he was knocked off his cycle.

Pritchard, who came round in hospital, could not remember what happened, but has suffered losses to his senses of smell and taste as a result.

Sentencing Pritchard, Judge Lockhart told him: “In March you were driving in an anti-social manner. The police tried to stop you, but you evaded them.

“You drove away from them, and there was a 15-mile chase, and you went the wrong way round two roundabouts, one of them by a motorway junction, and through red lights, one of them by a Tesco store.

“Going the wrong way round a roundabout at a motorway junction puts other people, such as your own mother and father, who may have been going the correct way round, it in grave danger.

“And, to a degree, this was planned, because you bought a car and hid it round the corner so your mother and father didn’t know you had it.

“But I am just persuaded I can suspend the sentence.”