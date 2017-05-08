Herald to host second General Election hustings

THE Stratford-upon-Avon Herald is delighted to announced plans to host our second live streamed General Election Hustings.

Readers will be able to put questions to the candidates who will contest the Stratford-on-Avon constituency.

Our hustings will take place at, and with kind permission of, Stratford ArtsHouse, on Wednesday, 17th May, starting at 7pm with 400 tickets available.

It will be chaired by former BBC presenter/producer, Will Hanrahan.

In 2015 150 people attended our live event at Stratford College with a further 400 watching it live on our website.

Our panel will again be taking questions on the night from the audience as well as through Twitter and Facebook.

Questions may also be submitted, in writing, to our offices at York House, 17 Rother Street, Stratford-upon-Avon, CV37 6NB, prior to the event.

They must contain the full name and address, and a contact telephone number, of the contributor. The event will also be streamed on-line for those who are not able to make it.

Confirmed candidates for Stratford-on-Avon so far are: Nadhim Zahawi (Conservative), Elizabeth Adams (Liberal Democrat), Jeff Kenner (Labour), and Dominic Giles (The Green Party).

The deadline for nominations is Thursday, 11th May, and any other candidates declared after that will also be invited to take part.

Herald editor Amanda Chalmers said: “We’re excited to be bringing our readers this valuable opportunity to quiz the candidates face to face and, because we know it’s not always possible to get along on the night, we’ve made sure no-one needs to miss out by streaming the whole event live on our website.

“It also offers people the opportunity to watch a re-run of the proceedings. We look forward to a lively and engaging debate when I know our panellists will not be let off lightly by their electorate.”

Tickets for our hustings are available now on a first-come, first-served basis.

There will be 300 available online at www.eventbrite.co.uk by clicking HERE, with 100 available to collect in person from our office at 17 Rother Street in Stratford. Four tickets permitted per person.

The four candidates declared for Stratford-on-Avon so far pitch for your votes HERE