Stratford MP awarded £338,000 payout in libel case

Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi has been awarded £338,000 in damages and costs after winning a libel case against an Iranian TV channel.

In July 2015 Press TV falsely accused Mr Zahawi of facilitating the trade of oil between ISIL and the state of Israel.

The story appeared on Press TV’s English language website in July 2015 and was subsequently “shared widely” on social media sites including Twitter and Facebook.

This week the High Court ordered Press TV to pay Mr Zahawi £200,000 in damages and more than £100,000 in costs.

In a written judgement Master Victoria McCloud said that the false allegations made by Press TV were “exceptionally grave”.

Mr Zahawi, who has served as a member of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, said: “Press TV, which is ultimately funded by the Iranian government, posted an article about me in July 2015 on its English language website that implied I had facilitated the trade of oil between Daesh/Isil and the State of Israel.

“The ludicrous allegation that I, while a Member of Parliament, had firstly betrayed all of my deepest held moral principles, and secondly had somehow managed to avoid international security services, and the law, to personally trade oil with Daesh was of course completely untrue.

“Given my background as an Iraqi-born British citizen, the false accusations were clearly calculated to be as damaging as possible on every level. Despite having no basis in anything close to reality, the allegations spread like wildfire on social media and clearly some people believed them. I was forced to defend myself to family members, friends, my constituents, fellow MPs, Government Whips, and both local and national media. It was a profoundly embarrassing and deeply upsetting experience for my family and me.”

He added: “In my role as a member the Foreign Affairs Committee, I have often spoken out against the malign influence Iran has so often chosen to exercise in international affairs. It was of particular note that the libellous article was published on the exact same day that I had publicly criticised Iran in Parliament.

“I hope that this libel judgment can draw a line under this episode and deter outlets such as Press TV, and by extension states such as Iran, from attempting this sort of attack on anyone again.”