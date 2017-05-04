Four arrested following gun altercation in Stratford

Four men have been detained by police in Stratford-upon-Avon following reports that one was carrying a gun.

Police received a report of disorder outside the Golden Bee pub in Sheep Street shortly before 11.30pm last night, following an altercation between two groups of men.

One man was reported to be carrying a gun and police subsequently arrested four men at the Premier Inn on Payton Street.

Police confirmed that a gas air weapon had been recovered.

The men, one aged 53, one aged 29 and two aged 25 and all from Nottinghamshire, are currently in custody awaiting questioning.