Four arrested following gun altercation in Stratford

The Golden Bee, left, and the Premier Inn on Payton Street/Warwick Road

Four men have been detained by police in Stratford-upon-Avon following reports that one was carrying a gun.

Police received a report of disorder outside the Golden Bee pub in Sheep Street shortly before 11.30pm last night, following an altercation between two groups of men.

One man was reported to be carrying a gun and police subsequently arrested four men at the Premier Inn on Payton Street.

Police confirmed that a gas air weapon had been recovered.

The men, one aged 53, one aged 29 and two aged 25 and all from Nottinghamshire, are currently in custody awaiting questioning.

  • John Nisbett

    What is happening to Stratford town centre at night ?. Not so long ago it was a delightful ,safe place to eat and drink Nowadays it is increasingly like the Wild West.
    A seeming total lack of any sort of police presence after 6pm is of course in no way to blame for this state of affairs

  • wicked messenger

    It’s part of the town’s overall malaise….beggars on the street, empty and derelict shop premises, overcrowded roads and chronic air pollution, acres of new housing that can’t be sold, and a general air of self-centred aggression. The authorities try to pretend that it’s still the pretty, historic retreat that it used to be…but the decline started long, long ago.