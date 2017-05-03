Firefighters tackle kitchen fire in Stratford

Fire crews were called to a house on Evesham Road this lunchtime to deal with a kitchen fire.

The incident was reported at 12.41pm and two fire crews were sent to the scene.

Firefighters used hoses and fire extinguishers to put out the blaze before checking the scene with a thermal imaging camera.

The occupier was unharmed in the incident.

The fire service was also called to car fire on an industrial estate in Henley earlier this afternoon.

The vehicle is believed to have been maliciously set alight on the grounds of a disused industrial estate on Bear Lane.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze using hose reels and reported the fire to the police.