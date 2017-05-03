Nurseries lobby MP over childcare plans

THE owner of a day nursery in Upper Tysoe, has presented a petition to Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi, calling for the government to rethink their plans on funding for the 30 hours free childcare.

The Childcare Act 2016 is delivering the government’s election manifesto commitment to giving families where parents are working an entitlement to 30 hours of free childcare for their three- and four-year olds.

Steve Taylor, managing director of Winchcombe Farm Day Nursery, in Shenington Road, collected almost 5,500 signatures from parents and fellow childcare professionals.

Those who signed the petition, support Mr Taylor’s idea to introduce a payment into parents’ Tax Free Childcare Accounts, rather than ’30 hours free childcare’, which is being introduced, in September.

The father-of-five, who opened Winchcombe Farm Day Nursery 13 years ago, said that the government’s flagship childcare policy is so “chronically underfunded” it is likely to put thousands of childcare providers out of business.

Linda Findon, chair of Cygnets Education and Childcare Trust, also accompanied Mr Taylor to the meeting with Nadhim.

Ms Findon explained that they too faced a difficult financial future as the current funding amount, is too little to cover the full cost of providing a place now and is being frozen until 2020, which will “worsen the situation every year”.