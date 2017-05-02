First moves towards controversial Stratford relief road

The first steps towards a controversial south western relief road in Stratford were taken last month by developers.

Cala Homes, requested the district council’s opinion on the scope of an environmental assessment the company would be required to undertake as part of the submission of a future planning application.

The move is very much the first step towards the company submitting a planning application for a relief road.

Last month the company also submitted a similar scoping request relating to the development of up to 3,500 homes on Long Marston Airfield.

Cala considers the relief road to form a key part of the infrastructure connected to the housing development.

Cala’s request relating to the relief road has not proved popular with the Stratford Residents Action Group (SRAG), which has been vocal in its opposition to the scheme on several grounds.

Marion Homer, spokesperson for SRAG, said: “This scoping agreement is just the beginning, and there is a long way to go before the route of this road is anywhere near finalised.

“But it is important that as many people as possible respond by the deadline of the 15th May. Every submission will be looked at so volume will count. Please do not leave this to someone else

“All SRAG want is reassurance from SDC that the £30 million Cala are giving them to build a road is being spent wisely. Currently we see no evidence of any proper impact studies or any consideration of alternative routes. Our fear is that this road will not ‘relieve’ anything but will destroy an area enjoyed by many and blight the lives of local residents through increased noise and light pollution, not to mention the increase flood risks. With the approaching local and general elections we would urge all residents to ensure they know where there local candidates stand on this road and whether they are prepared to fight to ensure this corner of town is preserved for both the benefit of local residents and visiting tourists.”