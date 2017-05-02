Stretton May Day tradition continues in style

Stretton-on-Fosse put on a fine display of traditional May Day celebrations on Sunday.

After the village children performed a couple of dances around the Maypole, the May Queen, Merydith Sutherland, 11, was crowned. Accompanied by her attendants, Kezzie Darbyshire and Annie Skears, and Town Criers, Joe Lewis and Daniel Leonard, the royal procession climbed aboard a small fleet of vehicles and paraded around the village to the sound of traditional fiddle music, performed by local music teacher Marianne Robinson.

Later, with the rain just about holding off, the children enjoyed fun races on the green outside the village hall; while adults took part in another tradition, Ye Olde Beer Race sponsored by the Plough Inn, which saw villagers run to fetch a pint of ale, drink it quickly and place the empty upturned glass on their heads.

In the annual males versus females tug-o-war, the women and girls were second, but have vowed to put in some training ahead of next year’s May Day.