Funeral director jailed for stealing charity donations

A FRAUDULENT funeral director from Pebworth has been jailed after stealing charity donations.

Andrew Baker was caught after fleecing families out of £15,000 through bogus funeral plans – and pinching £180 left by mourners for the Air Ambulance and the Police Benevolent Fund.

This week, Baker – also a former drummer with rock group Stiff Upper Lip – felt the full repercussion of his crimes after appearing in court on a separate charge which resulted in breach of his 21-month suspended sentence.

The 54-year-old undertaker was jailed at Warwick Crown Court the theft of £450 he had been paid to collect a Jeep from abroad.

Baker was handed a one-month sentence for stealing the car cash. And Judge Andrew Lockhart QC sentenced the rogue businessman to nine months for the suspended matters of theft, fraud and retaining wrongful credit.

Baker traded as Cotswold Funeral Services in Stow-on-the-Wold from 2009. He closed the business, then relaunched as Honeybourne Funeral Services in Honeybourne.

Police became so concerned by Baker’s sharp practices that they took the unusual step of naming him in connection with their in-depth fraud probe before he had even been charged.

In 2013, the West Mercia force urged members of the public who felt they had been conned to come forward following complaints that bereaved customers had forked out thousands of pounds for funeral plans, then discovered none of the promised services had been put in place.

At Worcester Crown Court on September 5, 2014, he received the suspended sentence for five counts of making false representations to make gain, two counts of retaining wrongful credit and three of theft.

He was also ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work.

The underhand undertaker has even been publicly shamed by the Government’s Insolvency Service.

In January 2015, the body announced Baker had been disqualified from acting as a director for eight years for selling funeral plans without authority, and failing to safeguard the cash.

The service’s investigation found Baker had sold funeral plans to at least four elderly customers without the power to do so. The combined cash involved was at least £10,000.