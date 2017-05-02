Woman trapped following road traffic collision near Wellesbourne

A 19-year-old woman was trapped in her car for around an hour following a collision with a tractor yesterday morning near Wellesbourne.

The incident occurred close to Charlecote on the B4086 at 7.44am and the West Midlands Ambulance Service, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue, Warwickshire Police and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance were all dispatched to the scene.

The casualty was fully conscious throughout but was suffering from pelvic and back pain and was suspected of having a neck injury.

Firefighters were forced to remove the roof of the car in order to gain access to the woman.

Her injuries were not believed to be life threatening and she was transported by land ambulance to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.